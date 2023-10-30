Here is a rundown of some of Cadwalader's recent work on behalf of clients.

Represented a group of lenders in a $750 million mortgage loan to refinance a 2-resort hotel portfolio.

Representation of the preferred investor in connection with a $12.5 million preferred equity investment in the owner of a mixed use property located in Brooklyn, New York.

Representation of the purchaser of a $51.86 million mortgage loan secured by a multifamily property located in Antioch, Tennessee from the holder of the related $17.29 million mezzanine loan.

Represented Malaysia's The Employee Provident Fund as lead counsel to their refinancing of a £250 million UK property portfolio.

Represented the mortgage lender in connection with a $41 million pre-development loan for a mixed use development in Naples, Florida.

Represented the purchaser in the acquisition of a $1.3 billion portfolio of 106 mortgage loans secured by medical office properties located in 33 states across the US.

