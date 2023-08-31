self

Amidst rising interest rates and lower asset values, many borrowers find themselves struggling to refinance existing commercial mortgage loans. As a result, both borrowers and lenders are confronting a surge in distressed mortgage debt.

In this episode, Arren Goldman and James Sowka return to join James O'Brien and Eric Greenberg for a discussion on the early stages of the loan restructuring process-including due diligence considerations, pre-negotiations agreements, and bankruptcy strategies-as well as best practices for both borrowers and lenders when tackling a troubled loan workout.





The Property LineT is a brief and lively discussion of the biggest issues facing the commercial real estate industry. The podcast will deliver insights from Seyfarth's real estate lawyers and other industry leaders on current market trends and how they impact all facets of commercial real estate.

