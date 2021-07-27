United States:
Options Firm Settles NYSE American Charges For Order Marking Deficiencies
27 July 2021
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
A firm settled NYSE American charges for mismarking
long sale orders as "short," and short sale orders as
"long," due to intermittent system issues and programming
errors, respectively.
In a Letter of Acceptance, Waiver, and Consent, NYSE American
determined that the firm violated
Rule 200(g) under Regulation SHO ("Short Sales").
To settle the charges, the firm agreed to (i) a censure and (ii)
a $95,000 fine, $17,500 of which to be allocated to NYSE
American.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Finance and Banking from United States
Biden Signs Law Overturning True Lender Rule
Cooley LLP
On June 30, 2021, President Joe Biden signed a joint resolution to revoke the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency's (OCC) "true lender" rule (the "Rule"). Passed in October 2020 ..
LIBOR Transition: BSBY Out Of The Gates First
Duane Morris LLP
With all the regulator and market focus on SOFR as the LIBOR replacement of choice, it's easy to forget that there are other replacement rates vying for market attention.
A Guide To LIBOR Legislation
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP
U.S. Dollar LIBOR, the ubiquitous interest rate benchmark used in over $200 trillion of transactions worldwide, is going away.