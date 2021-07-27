A firm settled NYSE American charges for mismarking long sale orders as "short," and short sale orders as "long," due to intermittent system issues and programming errors, respectively.

In a Letter of Acceptance, Waiver, and Consent, NYSE American determined that the firm violated Rule 200(g) under Regulation SHO ("Short Sales").

To settle the charges, the firm agreed to (i) a censure and (ii) a $95,000 fine, $17,500 of which to be allocated to NYSE American.

