DOJ: Cartel Used Violence To Monopolize Car Shipping Business
13 December 2022
Morrison & Foerster LLP
Lisa Phelan spoke to Global Competition Review about
the Department of Justice (DOJ) charging eight individuals with
using kidnappings, beatings, shootings, and threats to monopolize
the market for forwarding used cars from the southern tip of Texas
into Latin America.
According to Lisa, tying anticompetitive conduct to
"heinous behavior" gets convictions – especially
because criminal antitrust violations can sometimes get brushed off
as less serious than other illegal conduct.
While the car transportation indictment is rooted in precedent,
Lisa said it also shows that assistant attorney general Jonathan
Kanter's antitrust division, "will not shy away from
unusual or novel types of cases."
