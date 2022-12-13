Lisa Phelan spoke to Global Competition Review about the Department of Justice (DOJ) charging eight individuals with using kidnappings, beatings, shootings, and threats to monopolize the market for forwarding used cars from the southern tip of Texas into Latin America.

According to Lisa, tying anticompetitive conduct to "heinous behavior" gets convictions – especially because criminal antitrust violations can sometimes get brushed off as less serious than other illegal conduct.

While the car transportation indictment is rooted in precedent, Lisa said it also shows that assistant attorney general Jonathan Kanter's antitrust division, "will not shy away from unusual or novel types of cases."

