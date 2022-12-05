United States:
France Fines Apple $1.2 Billion For ‘Running A Cartel'
05 December 2022
MoginRubin
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
French competition authority, Autorité de la Concurrence,
fined Apple a record $1.2 billion after their investigation found
that Apple and its wholesale partners, Ingram Micro and Tech Data,
were “running a cartel” that prevented other
distributors from posting competitive prices. Apple and its
partners had entered into an agreement where they agreed not to
compete, which means that other distributors were forced to keep
their costs high to “match those of integrated
distributors.” Apple, Ingram Micro, and Tech Data were fined
€1.1 billion ($1.2 billion), €62.9 million ($70.2
million), and €76.1 million ($85 million), respectively. The
authority based the penalty in part on Apple's considerable
resources. This isn't Apple's first European antitrust
suit. Antitrust law enforcers raided its offices in 2013 and, more
recently, the company was fined after a commission found they
purposely slowed the performance of older iPhone models, forcing
consumers to upgrade.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Antitrust/Competition Law from United States
FTC Updates (November 7-11, 2022)
Crowell & Moring
Thursday, November 10, was a big day for the FTC asserting its competition authority, from an announcement to strengthen FTC enforcement of Section 5 to weighing in on hiring restrictions.
Merger Control Comparative Guide
Talwar Thakore & Associates
Merger Control Comparative Guide for the jurisdiction of India, check out our comparative guides section to compare across multiple countries
"Climate Cartels": ESG And Antitrust In The News
Mayer Brown
In a year full of antitrust shakeups, a recent development in the United States has companies interested in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) initiatives taking a second look at their programs to ensure they comply with antitrust laws.
The FTC Abandons (The Rule Of) Reason
Shearman & Sterling LLP
On November 10, 2022, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) issued a policy statement (the "Policy Statement") radically expanding the FTC's interpretation of prohibited "unfair methods of competition"