Partners David Higbee, Djordje Petkoski and counsel Matt Modell (all Antitrust-Washington, D.C.) authored the chapter "United States: Cartels" in the Americas Antitrust Review 2023 published by Global Competition Review on October 4, 2022.

This chapter summarizes recent trends and priorities of the U.S. DOJ Antitrust Division in investigating and pursuing criminal cartel enforcement actions. The article also discusses the Division's latest guidance on its leniency program and provides an update on the U.S. DOJ's expanding use of the Procurement Collusion Strike Force. Finally, the article summarizes recent case developments in U.S. criminal cartel enforcement cases.

