Lisa Phelan was featured in Global Competition Review discussing the possibility of the European Commission giving first-in leniency applicants immunity from follow-on damages claims.

In a panel discussion about "blockbuster cartels" with European Commission official Chris Maycock, Lisa and other speakers acknowledged that large-scale international cartel investigations are "drastically down."

From the U.S. side, Lisa suggested that the U.S. Department of Justice's (DOJ) prioritizing of domestic and international cases is "out of whack," pointing to the number of indictments that the agency has "bragged" about in labor markets or other domestic industries, which means that its best attorneys are tied up for several years in court proceedings when perhaps a plea agreement could have been reached.

Read the full article (subscription may be required).

Because of the generality of this update, the information provided herein may not be applicable in all situations and should not be acted upon without specific legal advice based on particular situations.

© Morrison & Foerster LLP. All rights reserved