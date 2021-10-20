United States:
Higbee, Petkoski And Modell Author Chapter For Americas Antitrust Review 2022
20 October 2021
Shearman & Sterling LLP
Partners David Higbee, Djordje Petkoski and counsel Matt Modell
(all Antitrust-Washington, D.C.) authored the chapter "United
States: Cartels" in the Americas Antitrust Review 2022
published by Global Competition Review on
October, 12, 2021.
The chapter summarizes recent trends and case and priorities of
the U.S. Department of Justice Antitrust Division in investigating
and pursuing criminal cartel enforcement actions, covers recent
case developments in U.S. criminal cartel enforcement cases,
discusses the DOJ's view on its leniency program, and provides
compliance program guidance.
