Partners David Higbee, Djordje Petkoski and counsel Matt Modell (all Antitrust-Washington, D.C.) authored the chapter "United States: Cartels" in the Americas Antitrust Review 2022 published by Global Competition Review on October, 12, 2021.

The chapter summarizes recent trends and case and priorities of the U.S. Department of Justice Antitrust Division in investigating and pursuing criminal cartel enforcement actions, covers recent case developments in U.S. criminal cartel enforcement cases, discusses the DOJ's view on its leniency program, and provides compliance program guidance.

