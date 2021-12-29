Thanks to the steadfast support of family, friends, clients and business colleagues, we are persevering throughout these trying times. I am so grateful for these relationships!

Personal loss, social unrest, lofty economic hurdles and limitations on personal interaction have permeated the planet for almost 24 months. For at least the foreseeable future, it appears these strained conditions will continue.

Like last year, 2021 has been a difficult year. The COVID-19 pandemic continues to be at the forefront of everyone's existence. On top of that, the Delta variant and the most recently discovered Omicron variant have entered the picture.

I feel fortunate to have a robust career, which granted me the opportunity this past year to assist clients with several complex, sophisticated and challenging projects. I authored whitepapers and presented (virtually) at several major tax conferences. Additionally, I am pleased to have authored or co-authored 16 tax articles:

I thank my colleagues Peter Evalds and Kyle Richard for contributing to several of the blog articles this year. Their help was important and valued.

I sincerely want to thank the readers for their support, guidance, encouragement, and notes of gratitude for the content and insights we have provided. I received several notes from readers, thanking us for our commentary, offering ideas for future blog posts and providing tremendous feedback. This year, with the continuation of social isolation, it was especially rewarding to interact with readers.

I plan to continue the blog next year and keep providing guidance to the tax community. Hopefully, we will be reporting on new federal tax legislation early in 2022!

Wishing everyone a wonderful and safe holiday season, as well as a terrific new year!

Larry

