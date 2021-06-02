I. Introduction

On May 28, 2021, the Treasury Department released the Biden Administration's Fiscal Year 2022 Revenue Proposals (the Greenbook). In short, the proposals in the Greenbook would, if enacted:

Raise tax rates on domestic corporations from 21% to 28% and impose a 15% minimum tax on corporations that have worldwide book income in excess of $2 billion;

Significantly reform the international tax regime;

Raise the individual ordinary income tax rate from 37% to 39.6% and tax long-term capital gains and qualified dividends as ordinary income for individuals with adjusted gross income of more than $1 million;

Eliminate or severely curtail other significant tax benefits, such as like-kind exchanges and gain nonrecognition at death;

Incentivize investments in clean energy; and

Expand tax reporting and compliance.

This memorandum summarizes the tax proposals that are of most interest to U.S. corporate taxpayers, financial institutions, insurance companies, hedge funds, private equity funds, and high-income individuals.

II. Corporate Tax Measures

Raise the corporate income tax rate. The current federal corporate tax rate is 21%. Before the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 (the TCJA), the highest marginal tax rate that applied to corporations was 35%. The Greenbook proposes to raise the corporate tax rate to 28%. The proposal would be effective for tax years beginning after 2021. For non-calendar-year corporations, the 2021-2022 tax rate would be 21% plus 7% times the portion of the tax year that occurs in 2022.

III. Individual Tax Measures

Increase the individual tax rate. Under the TCJA, the highest marginal federal income tax rate applicable to individuals is 37%, increasing to 39.6% after 2025. The Greenbook would increase the rate to 39.6% for tax years beginning after 2021. In 2022, the rate generally would apply to taxable income over $509,300 for married individuals filing a joint return and $452,700 for unmarried individuals.

Under the TCJA, the highest marginal federal income tax rate applicable to individuals is 37%, increasing to 39.6% after 2025. The Greenbook would increase the rate to 39.6% for tax years beginning after 2021. In 2022, the rate generally would apply to taxable income over $509,300 for married individuals filing a joint return and $452,700 for unmarried individuals. Tax long-term capital gains and qualified dividends at ordinary rates for high earners. Currently, individuals are subject to a 20% maximum rate on long-term capital gains and qualified dividends. The Greenbook proposes to subject long-term capital gains and qualified dividends to ordinary income tax rates for individuals with adjusted gross income of more than $1 million. The proposal would apply to items recognized after April 28, 2021.

Currently, individuals are subject to a 20% maximum rate on long-term capital gains and qualified dividends. The Greenbook proposes to subject long-term capital gains and qualified dividends to ordinary income tax rates for individuals with adjusted gross income of more than $1 million. The proposal would apply to items recognized after April 28, 2021. Force income recognition to donors, decedents, and non-corporate entities. Currently, gifts and transfers at death are not taxable events, even though heirs generally take a "stepped-up" basis on property they receive from a decedent. The Greenbook proposes to generally require donors and decedents to recognize capital gains on transfers to donees or heirs. Certain exclusions would apply, including a $1 million per-person lifetime exclusion (indexed for inflation). Beginning in 2030, the proposal also would require non-corporate entities to recognize unrealized appreciation in any assets that have not been subject to a taxable event in the previous 90 years. The proposal generally would be effective after 2021.

Currently, gifts and transfers at death are not taxable events, even though heirs generally take a "stepped-up" basis on property they receive from a decedent. The Greenbook proposes to generally require donors and decedents to recognize capital gains on transfers to donees or heirs. Certain exclusions would apply, including a $1 million per-person lifetime exclusion (indexed for inflation). Beginning in 2030, the proposal also would require non-corporate entities to recognize unrealized appreciation in any assets that have not been subject to a taxable event in the previous 90 years. The proposal generally would be effective after 2021. Expand the 3.8% Medicare tax. Currently, limited partners who materially participate in a partnership's business are not subject to the self-employment tax, and S corporation members who materially participate in an S corporation's business are subject to self-employment tax only on "reasonable compensation" that they receive in their employee capacity. These individuals also are exempt from "net investment income tax," which currently applies only to certain passive income and gains. The Greenbook proposes to subject all trade or business income of individuals earning over $400,000 to either self-employment tax or net investment income tax for tax years beginning after 2021.

Currently, limited partners who materially participate in a partnership's business are not subject to the self-employment tax, and S corporation members who materially participate in an S corporation's business are subject to self-employment tax only on "reasonable compensation" that they receive in their employee capacity. These individuals also are exempt from "net investment income tax," which currently applies only to certain passive income and gains. The Greenbook proposes to subject all trade or business income of individuals earning over $400,000 to either self-employment tax or net investment income tax for tax years beginning after 2021. Tax carried interests at ordinary rates. The Greenbook proposes to tax investment professionals at ordinary rates on income from, and gains from the disposition of, their carried interests if their taxable income from all sources exceeds $400,000. Investment professionals whose taxable income is below $400,000 would continue to be subject to Section 1061 (enacted by the TCJA), which imposes a three-year holding period as a precondition to recognizing long-term capital gains on carried interests issued to investment professionals, and otherwise treats the capital gains as short-term capital gains. If the Greenbook's separate proposal to tax long-term capital gains at ordinary rates for individuals with income in excess of $1 million is enacted, then the carried interest proposal is likely to materially affect only carried interest holders with taxable income between $400,000 and $1 million. The proposal would be effective for tax years beginning after 2021.

The Greenbook proposes to tax investment professionals at ordinary rates on income from, and gains from the disposition of, their carried interests if their taxable income from all sources exceeds $400,000. Investment professionals whose taxable income is below $400,000 would continue to be subject to Section 1061 (enacted by the TCJA), which imposes a three-year holding period as a precondition to recognizing long-term capital gains on carried interests issued to investment professionals, and otherwise treats the capital gains as short-term capital gains. If the Greenbook's separate proposal to tax long-term capital gains at ordinary rates for individuals with income in excess of $1 million is enacted, then the carried interest proposal is likely to materially affect only carried interest holders with taxable income between $400,000 and $1 million. The proposal would be effective for tax years beginning after 2021. Limit gain deferral on like-kind exchanges. Under section 1031, owners of appreciated real property used in a trade or business or held for investment can defer gain on the exchange of the property for real property of a "like kind." The Greenbook would limit a taxpayer's ability to defer gain recognition in excess of $500,000 on any putative section 1031 exchange.

