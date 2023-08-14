On July 27, 2023, US federal banking regulators issued proposals to significantly revise the risk-based regulatory capital requirements for certain midsize and larger US banking organizations (the "Capital Proposal") and change the method for calculating the capital surcharge for global systemically important banking organizations ("G-SIBs"). These proposals are of critical importance because the amount of capital a bank must maintain with respect to any particular loan, investment or activity is typically a significant—if not the most significant—factor in determining whether the relationship is profitable or even feasible.

One concern with the Capital Proposal that has received significant attention in recent weeks is the extent to which, and the areas in which, US regulators deviated from the international standards maintained by the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision. In this Legal Update, we explore a number of these deviations and some of their implications for US banking organizations and the US financial markets.

To learn more, read our legal update.

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global services provider comprising associated legal practices that are separate entities, including Mayer Brown LLP (Illinois, USA), Mayer Brown International LLP (England & Wales), Mayer Brown (a Hong Kong partnership) and Tauil & Chequer Advogados (a Brazilian law partnership) and non-legal service providers, which provide consultancy services (collectively, the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are established in various jurisdictions and may be a legal person or a partnership. PK Wong & Nair LLC ("PKWN") is the constituent Singapore law practice of our licensed joint law venture in Singapore, Mayer Brown PK Wong & Nair Pte. Ltd. Details of the individual Mayer Brown Practices and PKWN can be found in the Legal Notices section of our website. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of Mayer Brown.

© Copyright 2023. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.