ARTICLE
2 July 2024

The Week In Weed: June 28, 2024

SS
Seyfarth Shaw LLP

Contributor

Seyfarth Shaw LLP logo
With more than 900 lawyers across 18 offices, Seyfarth Shaw LLP provides advisory, litigation, and transactional legal services to clients worldwide. Our high-caliber legal representation and advanced delivery capabilities allow us to take on our clients’ unique challenges and opportunities-no matter the scale or complexity. Whether navigating complex litigation, negotiating transformational deals, or advising on cross-border projects, our attorneys achieve exceptional legal outcomes. Our drive for excellence leads us to seek out better ways to work with our clients and each other. We have been first-to-market on many legal service delivery innovations-and we continue to break new ground with our clients every day. This long history of excellence and innovation has created a culture with a sense of purpose and belonging for all. In turn, our culture drives our commitment to the growth of our clients, the diversity of our people, and the resilience of our workforce.
Explore
Welcome back to The Week in Weed, your Friday look at what's happening in the world of legalized marijuana. This week, North Carolina considers a medical marijuana bill.
United States Cannabis & Hemp
Photo of Susan Ryan
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Welcome back to The Week in Weed, your Friday look at what's happening in the world of legalized marijuana. This week, North Carolina considers a medical marijuana bill. Pennsylvania makes noises about legalizing adult-use. Several Attorneys General and former DEA heads request an administrative hearing on rescheduling. And finally, the Portland Pickles are selling THC seltzer.

NORTH CAROLINA

North Carolina currently does not allow the use of marijuana, whether for medical or recreational reasons. It does allow the use of low THC cannabis extracts when a physician has recommended them. As we've reported, the Eastern Band of Cherokee are selling medical marijuana now, and are discussing selling adult-use cannabis. The North Carolina Senate passed a bill earlier this week that would legalize medical marijuana in the state. If that seems like earth-shattering news, keep in mind this is the third time they've done so. The hold-up has been in the House, where Speaker Tim Moore (R) has refused to bring up the measure, due to lack of Republican support. So this is yet another case of "three strikes and you're out" or "third time's the charm." Further bulletins as events warrant.

PENNSYLVANIA

As we've reported before, Pennsylvania is largely surrounded by jurisdictions that have legalized cannabis for adult-use. Supporters of legalization in the state legislature would like to join their neighbors, especially as a retail market in Ohio is on the verge of opening. And legalization could come quickly, as a bi-partisan group of lawmakers from both chambers sees only minor differences in the Senate and House versions of a legalization bill. One idea that seems to be off the table is a state-run market. Stay tuned!

RESCHEDULING HEARING

Several Attorneys General have sent a letter to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), asking for an administrative hearing on rescheduling. Several former DEA heads have sent a similar letter. And Smart Approaches to Marijuana (SAM), an anti-legalization group, would like to extend the comment period beyond the original 60-day window. Note: as of this blogging, almost 26,000 comments have been received, and the deadline for comments isn't until July 22.

AND FINALLY

If you'd like some seltzer with an extra kick while watching minor league baseball, head out to Portland, OR. The Portland Pickles, a collegiate summer league team, has announced that they will be selling hemp-derived THC seltzer at their games. BTW, their mascot is a giant pickle in a baseball uniform, so what's not to like?

We'll be off next week – have a great Fourth of July and we'll see you again on July 12.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Susan Ryan
Susan Ryan
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More