ARTICLE
19 June 2024

Funding Alternatives For Cannabis Companies - A Unique Opportunity For Investors | Benzinga CCC 2023 (Video)

BM
Brennan Manna & Diamond

Contributor

Brennan Manna & Diamond logo
Explore
The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, the most successful cannabis business event in the world, has returned to Miami Beach and took place at the historic Fontainebleau Hotel.
United States Cannabis & Hemp
Photo of Stephen Lenn
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, the most successful cannabis business event in the world, has returned to Miami Beach and took place at the historic Fontainebleau Hotel. On stage, we have our guest panel: Jack Mascone, Seaport Global Securities | Tyler Beuerlein, Chief Strategic Business Development Officer | Wendy Berger, Greenthumb Industries | Travis Goad, Pelorus Equity Group | Stephen Lenn, Brennan Manna Diamond as Moderator

The NEXT Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference & Awards will be on September 27-28, 2023! Join us at the Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile in Chicago, IL: https://www.benzinga.com/events/canna...

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Stephen Lenn
Stephen Lenn
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More