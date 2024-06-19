ARTICLE
19 June 2024

Out Of The Shadows - Cannabis Going Mainstream

BM
Brennan Manna & Diamond

Contributor

Brennan Manna & Diamond logo
Explore
The discussion was also broadcast on NPR's WKSU on November 23, 2023.
United States Cannabis & Hemp
Person photo placeholder
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The following text is an excerpt from the Akron Beacon Journal, published on November 17, 2023:

Stephen Lenn of Akron law firm Brennan Manna Diamond discusses business opportunities for people investing or operating in Ohio's marijuana market.

Read the full article here (content may require a paid subscription).

The discussion was also broadcast on NPR's WKSU on November 23, 2023. Read their comments here.

See the full transcript of Steve's remarks here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Brennan Manna Diamond
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More