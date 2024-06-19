The Week In Weed: June 14, 2024

Welcome back to The Week in Weed, your Friday look at what's happening in the world of legalized marijuana. This week, we see New Hampshire inching closer to legalizing. Florida's governor vetoes a ban on intoxicating hemp. Ohio prepares to launch a retail market for adult-use marijuana. Slovenia votes on cannabis. And finally, Martha's Vineyard has a cannabis shortage.

NEW HAMPSHIRE

If New Hampshire's attempt to legalize adult-use cannabis were a streaming series, new episodes would drop at the end of the week. You'll remember from our previous installment that a conference committee was formed to iron out the differences between the House and Senate versions of the legalization bill. Well, some ironing got done, and now the bill heads back to the two chambers for a final vote. Speculation is that the Senate is more likely to vote YES than the House, as the conference committee's bill more closely resembled the Senate's version, but anything could happen on this long-running show!

FLORIDA

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) vetoed a measure that would have banned intoxicating hemp in the state. In his veto message, the Governor emphasized the burden the law would have put on small business.

While Senate Bill 1698's goals are commendable, the bill would, in fact, impose debilitating regulatory burdens on small businesses and almost certainly fail to achieve its purposes. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' veto message

It may seem a bit peculiar that the governor would veto this measure, while voicing strong opinions against the cannabis legalization initiative to appear on the November ballot. Some have suggested that DeSantis is hoping the hemp industry will lend their voices to the cause of defeating the measure.

OHIO

Meanwhile, in the Buckeye State, medical dispensaries can apply for a retail license, allowing them to sell to the general (adult) public. It's possible that sales could begin as soon as the end of this month, but it may take a while for outlets to amass enough inventory to serve both medical and adult-use populations.

SLOVENIA

Slovenian voters approved measures to allow adult-use of cannabis and to allow medical users to grow cannabis at home. These are non-binding measures, so legislators are not legally bound to take any action. The vote does show popular support for cannabis, although the home grow measure passed with a more robust majority.

AND FINALLY

If you are planning a visit to Martha's Vineyard, and you'd like some herbal refreshment while you're there, be warned: cannabis supplies are about to run out on the island. As we all know, Massachusetts legalized cannabis years ago. State cannabis regulators have taken the position that it's not legal to transport weed across the ocean. The two suppliers, who are growing their own supply on the island, are finding the practice economically unfeasible. One dispensary is already closed, and the other looks to run out of inventory by September. The Cannabis Control Commission says resolving this issue is a "top priority."

Be well everyone, and we'll see you next week.

