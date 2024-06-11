The Week In Weed: June 7, 2024

Welcome back to The Week in Weed, your Friday look at what's happening in the world of legalized marijuana. This week, we check in on how things are shaking out in the New Hampshire legislature.

NEW HAMPSHIRE

In last week's episode of “New Hampshire Attempts to Join its New England Neighbors in Legalizing Cannabis,” we noted that the Senate had passed a legalization measure. Since it differed mightily from the House version, we wondered if the House would go along with the Senate's changes or if a conference committee would be needed to resolve the differences. If you had “conference committee” on your Bingo card, you're a winner. As TWIW goes to press (goes to post?), we're waiting to hear how the committee will vote, as the deadline for action is fast approaching. Assuming a compromise measure emerges out of the conference committee, both the House and the Senate will have to vote to pass it, and that's not a given. Stay tuned!

SOUTH DAKOTA

Stop us when this sounds familiar – South Dakota voters will be voting on cannabis legalization this November. As we reported last month, legalization advocates turned in more than enough signatures to put the issue before the electorate. Now, the Secretary of State has approved the measure, so it will appear on the ballot this fall. Will the voters decide in favor of it? They've gone both ways in the past. Will Governor Kristi Noem (R) take any action to overturn the measure if it is approved? There's precedent for that. So it's hard to know how this will all shake out in the end.

SOUTH AFRICA

Staying with jurisdictions that have South in their name, we see the Republic of South Africa has recently legalized cannabis use by adults. Note that personal cultivation and consumption is okay, but there's no retail market. Gifts are fine, but sales are not. One can only assume a black market will fill that gap.

AND FINALLY

Italy's Agriculture Minister, Francesco Lollobrigida, was recently offered a “cannabis light” joint (less than 0.5 THC, which is legal in Italy). He scoffed at the idea.

No, light, no. If you're going to smoke a joint, do it right Francesco Lollobrigida, speaking to a television journalist

The only problem? His government has been considering outlawing all cannabis.

Be well everyone, and we'll see you next week.

