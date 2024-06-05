The Week In Weed: May 31, 2024

Welcome back to The Week in Weed, your Friday look at what's happening in the world of legalized marijuana. This week, we have updates on two stories from last week: the hemp loophole in the Farm Bill and the legalization legislation in New Hampshire. We also see Delaware making changes to its medical marijuana rules. There are a couple of interesting pieces of analysis we'll point out: a look at some of the comments on cannabis rescheduling, and an interview with Natalie Fertig of Politico. And finally, we note that Willie Nelson has a cookbook – no points for guessing the main ingredient in his recipes.

FARM BILL

We reported last week that an amendment could make its way into the Farm Bill that would prohibit (illegalize?) intoxicating hemp. Late last week, the amendment was included in the bill that passed out of a House committee. So that leaves hemp growers unhappy and the marijuana industry pleased. Of course, we're a long way from a final bill, so those smiles and frowns could turn upside down.

NEW HAMPSHIRE

The New Hampshire Senate passed an adult-use cannabis legalization bill late last week. Historic news, for certain. Here's the tricky part: the Senate's bill is quite different than the House version of the bill, and those differences are going to have to be worked out. The House could agree to pass the Senate version, which would make the process simple and send the bill to the Governor's desk. However, feelings on this issue run high, and not everyone is on board with what the Senate has drafted. For example, one of the principal authors of the House bill has less than complimentary things to say.

I would like to kill my own bill, because this will make things worse Rep. Erica Layon (R-Derry)

We'll be keeping an eye on how this all plays out.

DELAWARE

Delaware's medical marijuana industry is seeing some changes, thanks to a bill recently signed by Governor John Carney (D). Doctors can now recommend medical cannabis for any condition, and those over 65 can self-certify. Medical cannabis cards can be issued for two or three year terms, rather than just one year, and those with terminal illnesses can get a card with no expiration date. Cards from other states will now be recognized at Delaware dispensaries.

ANALYSIS SHOUT-OUT

If you're wondering what commenters on the cannabis rescheduling are saying, Benzinga has analyzed 4,000 of the comments (there are almost 8,000 total as of this blogging) and found most are supportive.

The PBS NewsHour on Tuesday interviewed Natalie Fertig, who writes The Morning Cannabis newsletter for Politico, on what reclassification would mean for U.S. drug policy. Check it out here.

AND FINALLY

Willie Nelson and his wife Annie have authored a cookbook that features, well, weed. Available for pre-order from wherever you most like to get your reading material, the book has recipes they use in their own kitchen and on the road, with stories about their high times.

Be well everyone, and we'll see you next week.

