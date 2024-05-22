ARTICLE
22 May 2024

DOJ Publishes Proposed Rule To Reschedule Cannabis

SS
Seyfarth Shaw LLP

Contributor

Seyfarth Shaw LLP logo
With more than 900 lawyers across 18 offices, Seyfarth Shaw LLP provides advisory, litigation, and transactional legal services to clients worldwide. Our high-caliber legal representation and advanced delivery capabilities allow us to take on our clients’ unique challenges and opportunities-no matter the scale or complexity. Whether navigating complex litigation, negotiating transformational deals, or advising on cross-border projects, our attorneys achieve exceptional legal outcomes. Our drive for excellence leads us to seek out better ways to work with our clients and each other. We have been first-to-market on many legal service delivery innovations-and we continue to break new ground with our clients every day. This long history of excellence and innovation has created a culture with a sense of purpose and belonging for all. In turn, our culture drives our commitment to the growth of our clients, the diversity of our people, and the resilience of our workforce.
Explore
On May 9, 2024, President Joe Biden announced that his administration has formally recommended relaxing restrictions on cannabis...
United States Cannabis & Hemp
Photo of Adam R. Young
Photo of Daniel A. Blumenthal
Photo of Craig Simonsen
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Seyfarth Synopsis: On May 9, 2024, President Joe Biden announced that his administration has formally recommended relaxing restrictions on cannabis, marking the most significant federal policy shift on cannabis since the drug was criminalized more than 50 years ago.

The U.S. Department of Justice formally published its proposed rule to reclassify cannabis from the highly restrictive Schedule I tier under the federal Controlled Substances Act to the more loosely regulated Schedule III tier. "This is monumental," Biden said in a video announcement.

The move has been seen as part of a larger push for marijuana reform by the current administration, an effort that has included presidential pardons for federal marijuana use and possession offenses. In announcing the administration's new marijuana policy, Biden stated that the move aligned with his goal to lift barriers to employment for tens of thousands of Americans.

Following many state legalizations of medical and recreational marijuana, the federal rescheduling of cannabis under the Controlled Substances Act may be a step towards increased workplace impairment and positive drug tests. It may also push both state laws and legal changes in a direction that restricts an employers' ability to address possession and impairment at work. But for now, the ramifications continue to be unclear and will be closely watched by our team. To ensure you are adequately minimizing legal exposure that may result from regularly shifting rules surrounding cannabis, contact your Seyfarth attorney.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Adam R. Young
Adam R. Young
Photo of Daniel A. Blumenthal
Daniel A. Blumenthal
Photo of Craig Simonsen
Craig Simonsen
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
ARTICLE
22 May 2024

DOJ Publishes Proposed Rule To Reschedule Cannabis

United States Cannabis & Hemp

Contributor

Seyfarth Shaw LLP logo
With more than 900 lawyers across 18 offices, Seyfarth Shaw LLP provides advisory, litigation, and transactional legal services to clients worldwide. Our high-caliber legal representation and advanced delivery capabilities allow us to take on our clients’ unique challenges and opportunities-no matter the scale or complexity. Whether navigating complex litigation, negotiating transformational deals, or advising on cross-border projects, our attorneys achieve exceptional legal outcomes. Our drive for excellence leads us to seek out better ways to work with our clients and each other. We have been first-to-market on many legal service delivery innovations-and we continue to break new ground with our clients every day. This long history of excellence and innovation has created a culture with a sense of purpose and belonging for all. In turn, our culture drives our commitment to the growth of our clients, the diversity of our people, and the resilience of our workforce.
Explore
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More