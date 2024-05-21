The Duane Morris Cannabis Industry Group will present a webinar, Mainstreaming Cannabis: Branding and Advertising, on Thursday, May 30, 2024, from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Eastern time.

About the Program

Smart branding and advertising is a key to the success of any consumer packaged good sold at retail, including cannabis products. As the cannabis industry has grown and product lines have expanded, cannabis brands have emerged across the entire spectrum of products. From a branding and advertising standpoint, cannabis is similar to any mainstream retail product, but the regulatory framework for cannabis marketing is different. This program will feature real world examples and practical suggestions for cannabis branding and advertising for state-specific and nationally sold products, including:

The marketing options that are available to companies in the cannabis industry as well as addressing the go-to market strategy for which your company should be planning.

An overview of state and federal regulations and the media types that are available in various states.

The differences between hemp products and marijuana products when it comes to branding and advertising.

Moderator

Seth Goldberg, Partner and Cannabis Industry Group Team Lead, Duane Morris LLP

Presenters

