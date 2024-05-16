Howard Sklamberg, Life Sciences & Healthcare Regulatory partner and former FDA Deputy Commissioner, was recently a guest on NPR's podcast 1A for its episode...

Arnold & Porter is a firm of more than 1,000 lawyers, providing sophisticated litigation and transactional capabilities, renowned regulatory experience and market-leading multidisciplinary practices in the life sciences and financial services industries. Our global reach, experience and deep knowledge allow us to work across geographic, cultural, technological and ideological borders.

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Howard Sklamberg, Life Sciences & Healthcare Regulatory partner and former FDA Deputy Commissioner, was recently a guest on NPR's podcast 1A for its episode, "For the first time, the government is acknowledging marijuana's potential medical benefits." The episode discussed the recent move by Attorney General Merrick Garland to initiate the process of reclassifying cannabis as a Schedule III drug and what this change would mean for drug policy and cannabis research.

Listen to the full episode.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.