16 May 2024

Sklamberg Discusses Cannabis Rescheduling On NPR's 1A Podcast

Howard Sklamberg, Life Sciences & Healthcare Regulatory partner and former FDA Deputy Commissioner, was recently a guest on NPR's podcast 1A for its episode...
United States Cannabis & Hemp
Howard Sklamberg, Life Sciences & Healthcare Regulatory partner and former FDA Deputy Commissioner, was recently a guest on NPR's podcast 1A for its episode, "For the first time, the government is acknowledging marijuana's potential medical benefits." The episode discussed the recent move by Attorney General Merrick Garland to initiate the process of reclassifying cannabis as a Schedule III drug and what this change would mean for drug policy and cannabis research.

Listen to the full episode.

