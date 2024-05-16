Arnold & Porter is a firm of more than 1,000 lawyers, providing sophisticated litigation and transactional capabilities, renowned regulatory experience and market-leading multidisciplinary practices in the life sciences and financial services industries. Our global reach, experience and deep knowledge allow us to work across geographic, cultural, technological and ideological borders.
Howard Sklamberg, Life Sciences & Healthcare Regulatory
partner and former FDA Deputy Commissioner, was recently a guest on
NPR's podcast 1A for its episode, "For the first
time, the government is acknowledging marijuana's potential
medical benefits." The episode discussed the recent move by
Attorney General Merrick Garland to initiate the process of
reclassifying cannabis as a Schedule III drug and what this change
would mean for drug policy and cannabis research.
