This Historic federal action would recognize medical benefits of cannabis, open the door for more research, and be a significant change for the industry. Additionally rescheduling would lift the burden of 280E from legal cannabis operators. Regulatory change will involve notice and comment rulemaking - a potentially lengthy process - we will continue to follow as this develops.

US drug control agency will move to reclassify marijuana in a historic shift, AP sources say apnews.com/...

