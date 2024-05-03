Distressed U.S. marijuana operators remain largely unable to access bankruptcy relief, an ongoing challenge in a tough industry where business failures are common. But with federal marijuana rescheduling possible in the near future – and with signs of shifting attitudes in recent bankruptcy court cases – reform could be somewhere over the horizon.

Duane Morris' Ryan Spengler is cautiously optimistic that progress in court rulings, combined with rescheduling, could help open the door to new bankruptcy options for U.S. plant-touching marijuana companies. Read the full article on the MJBiz Daily website.

