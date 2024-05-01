On April 18th, 2024 the Kentucky Medical Cannabis Program, the regulatory body overseeing licensing and regulation of Kentucky's nascent medical cannabis program, filed 2 emergency regulations defining the program's license application process.

Governor Andy Beshear signed the emergency regulations into effect immediately to expedite the roll out of Kentucky's medical cannabis program. The regulations provide interested applicants advanced notice of the Program's requirements for applications for cultivation, processing, dispensing, and safety compliance facilities. Applications will open on July 1, 2024. For more information visit the program's website.

Xavier Jaillet, a law clerk at McDonald Hopkins, assisted with the writing of this article.

