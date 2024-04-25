As many states continue to ease regulations and the Food and Drug Administration considers moving cannabis to Schedule III, commercial real estate is increasingly buzzed with interest in properties for use by cannabis businesses, from agricultural land and warehouses to retail spaces. Despite this seemingly abundant opportunity, investors currently find themselves navigating the still murky waters of federal illegality.

The Blunt Truth's Stan Jutkowitz joins James O'Brien and Eric Greenberg on The Property LineTM Podcast to discuss the cannabis industry landscape, hurdles faced when securing and investing in suitable real estate, and risks and liabilities for owners leasing to cannabis businesses.

Tune in to the episode here.

