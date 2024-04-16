In 2021, New York legalized cannabis for adults. It was supposed to be the start of a legal market, but instead a strange new scenario has flourished where seemingly every formerly empty store in the city now sells weed. How has that happened?

Foley Hoag Partner Jeffrey Schultz was a featured guest on the Search Engine podcast where he discussed the New York City cannabis market in the episode "Why Are There So Many Illegal Weed Stores in New York City?"

Listen to Part 1 and Part 2 now.



