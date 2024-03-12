Welcome back to The Week in Weed, your Friday look at what's happening in the world of legalized marijuana. This week, we check on the retail market legislation in Virginia. New Hampshire's House of Representatives passed an adult-use cannabis bill. Arkansas' Attorney General gives the go-ahead for advocates to start collecting signatures for a ballot initiative. Nevada opens its first cannabis consumption lounges. And finally, what have those teachers at Abbott Elementary been smoking?

VIRGINIA

We've expressed some skepticism about Virginia's ability to set up a retail cannabis market due to Governor Youngkin's (R) disinterest in seeing one. Now, the rubber is going to hit the road – both the House and the Senate passed a retail market bill this week. Next stop: the Governor's desk. Will his lack of interest translate into a veto? Stay tuned!

NEW HAMPSHIRE

It's been a while since we've checked in on our friends in New Hampshire, sole holdout in "green" New England, so let's see what's up! Right now, it looks like more of the same. The House passed a bill that would set up a retail market, similar to those in other cannabis-legal states. Senators, however, are not on board. They want a state-run model, similar to New Hampshire's liquor stores. Which may well leave the Granite State with no market at all.

ARKANSAS

Arkansas' Attorney General gave a thumbs-up to a ballot initiative that would expand medical marijuana access in the state. The measure would increase the number of practitioners who could prescribe medical cannabis, and the number of qualifying conditions. Supporters of the initiative need to collect over 90,000 signatures by July 5 to qualify for the November ballot.

NEVADA

Cannabis consumption lounges are open for business in Nevada. The first joint was smoked last Friday at (say it with me) 4:20 pm. Clark County Commission Chairman Tick Segerblom took the inaugural puff and was honored with a THC-infused beverage called The Godfather.

AND FINALLY

The teachers at Abbott Elementary confronted a student smoking a cigarette in a school bathroom last week. And it led to a discussion of their own "indulgences." Note: although Pennsylvania has not legalized cannabis for adult-use, medical marijuana is legal. And Philadelphia (where the series is set) has decriminalized. Still, some of this behavior may not pass muster...

