Welcome back to The Week in Weed, your Friday look at what's happening in the world of legalized marijuana. This week, we see Texas' attorney general opposing local decriminalization laws. We note the Pennsylvania governor's frustration over seeing cannabis business travel to neighboring states. We have a list of New York lawsuits, because at this point, you need a scorecard. And finally, you can enjoy tea with a little something extra in the nation's Capital.

TEXAS

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit against five Texas cities this week. In 2022, voters in Austin, San Marcos, Killeen, Elgin and Denton passed ordinances decriminalizing certain cannabis offenses. Texas state law prohibits cities from refusing to enforce drug laws, so these municipalities may have to backtrack. Representative Greg Casar (D-TX) took to X to share his views.

PENNSYLVANIA

On the eastern seaboard, cannabis is legal for adult-use from Maine to Virginia, with the exceptions of New Hampshire and Pennsylvania. We've discussed New Hampshire many times before, so let's turn out attention to the Keystone State. Medical marijuana is legal in Pennsylvania, but adult-use is not. Governor Josh Shapiro (D) pointed out this fact in his budget address to the state legislature, urging members to send him a bill legalizing adult-use, as a way to better compete with the state's neighbors.

I'm sick and tired of losing to friggin' Ohio! Governor Josh Shapiro (D-PA)

NEW YORK

Are you finding it hard to keep up with all the lawsuits filed against cannabis regulators in New York? You're not alone! Our friends at 420intel.com have reprinted a list from New York Upstate that can help you keep up.

AND FINALLY

Are you looking to indulge in a luxurious afternoon tea in an elegant setting? Art and Soul, located just steps from Capitol Hill, can provide that, with a dash of CBD. Yes, it's *high* tea.

Be well everyone – we'll see you next week.

