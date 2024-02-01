Click here to view the full article.

Join Sheppard Mullin's Cannabis Industry Team leaders as they recap 2023's major legislative and legal developments in the cannabis industry. This webinar will include a "State of the States" update highlighting state level developments in cannabis legalization and regulation, as well as key developments at the federal level. The presentation will also include a "What We're Watching" guide to issues we're keeping a close eye on as we head into 2024. This is a webinar you don't want to miss!

