United States:
Prepare Workplace Policies For Legalized Cannabis
08 December 2023
Duane Morris LLP
Kathryn Brown authored the article
"Prepare Workplace Policies for Legalized Cannabis,"
which was published in the Legal Connections section of
Columbus Business First.
On November 7, 2023, Ohio made history when a majority of voters
approved Issue 2, a proposed law to control and regulate cannabis
for Ohioans 21 and older. In so doing, Ohio became the 24th state
to legalize cannabis for adult use without a medical card.
Read the full article.
