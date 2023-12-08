Kathryn Brown authored the article "Prepare Workplace Policies for Legalized Cannabis," which was published in the Legal Connections section of Columbus Business First.

On November 7, 2023, Ohio made history when a majority of voters approved Issue 2, a proposed law to control and regulate cannabis for Ohioans 21 and older. In so doing, Ohio became the 24th state to legalize cannabis for adult use without a medical card. Read the full article.

