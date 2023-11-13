Another lawsuit challenging state regulations that attempt to curb the use of hemp-synthesized intoxicants (HSI) in consumer products was commenced last week.

In a complaint filed in federal court in Alaska on November 2, 2023, AK Industrial Hemp Assoc. et al. v. Alaska Department of Natural Resources, et al, the plaintiffs challenge the constitutionality of Alaska regulations that prohibit the sale in Alakska of hemp products for human consumption that contain delta-9 THC or synthetic cannabidiol.

There are now more than half a dozen lawsuits challenging state regulations that target HSIs, which further demonstrates the need for Congress to make clarifying changes to the definition of hemp in the 2023/24 Farm Bill to correct the loophole that has resulted in the proliferation of these intoxicating and potentially unsafe substances.

On November 17 at 12:00 eastern, Duane Morris will be hosting a webinar about the "loophole" in the definition of hemp in the 2018 Farm Bill that has led to the proliferation of HSIs, including the science behind HSIs; litigation challenging state regulation of HSIs; and the 2023/24 Farm Bill and HSI policy.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.