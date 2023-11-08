Welcome back to The Week in Weed, your Friday look at what's happening in the world of legalized marijuana. This week, we see cannabis companies filing a lawsuit over the federal marijuana ban. We check in on the situation in Alabama. We prepare to bid farewell to Capitol Hill's longest-serving cannabis advocate. We note the new House Speaker's opposition to marijuana legalization. And finally, we find a solution to your cannabis baking woes.

LAWSUIT

A group of cannabis operators and investors sued Attorney General Merrick Garland late last week, arguing that the federal ban on state-legal operations has no basis. Lest you think this is just a group of crackpots, the group's attorney is David Boies, who has been involved in some landmark litigation over the course of his career.

Federal criminalization of safe, regulated intrastate cannabis legal in 38 states is unconstitutional—and unfair to small businesses PRNewswire, October 26, 2023

ALABAMA

Last week, we reported on the situation with Alabama medical cannabis licenses. We hoped for clarity, but it's not clear we got any. The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission has decided to rescind the licenses they awarded in their second attempt to issue them. The current plan is to issue licenses in December. Third time's the charm, right?

BLUMENAUER

Earl Blumenauer (D-OR), founding co-chair of the Congressional Cannabis Caucus has decided to retire from Congress. The 27-year Representative announced he will not run for re-election in 2024. Tributes poured in from colleagues and many in the cannabis industry. You can read his press release here.

JOHNSON

New House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) on the other hand, is not a supporter of cannabis legalization. NORML has given him an F rating. If you were thinking this was the time for cannabis banking reform, it seems as if disappointment awaits once again.

AND FINALLY

Looking to offer some baked goods at your next party? Fearful you'll get the dosage wrong? West Town Bakery in Chicago has got you covered. The store, in partnership with Okay Cannabis Dispensaries, has cake mixes with the THC already included. Just take and bake!

Be well and we'll see you next week!

