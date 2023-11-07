Earlier this week our cannabis attorneys Austin Ownbey and Regina DeSantis were joined by special guest Darrell Carrington from Carrington & Associates, LLC for a webinar to discuss the Maryland Round 1 application process.

Key Takeaways:

Social Equity Applicants must verify their status November 7!

Maryland's Application portal will begin accepting applications on November 13 and closes at 5pm on December 12.

Applications must be submitted on MCA-provided templates.

Dispensary licenses will be issued by county and grower and process licenses will be issued by region.

View their presentation here.

