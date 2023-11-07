Earlier this week our cannabis attorneys Austin Ownbey and Regina DeSantis were joined by special guest Darrell Carrington from Carrington & Associates, LLC for a webinar to discuss the Maryland Round 1 application process.
Key Takeaways:
- Social Equity Applicants must verify their status November 7!
- Maryland's Application portal will begin accepting applications on November 13 and closes at 5pm on December 12.
- Applications must be submitted on MCA-provided templates.
- Dispensary licenses will be issued by county and grower and process licenses will be issued by region.
