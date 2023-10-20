Pryor Cashman client Gotham Buds, a New York City-based company specializing in cannabis and smoking-related products, luxury clothing, and hip-hop music, opened its first licensed cannabis dispensary on 125th Street in Harlem.
The firm worked with Gotham Buds to obtain its CAURD License from New York State's Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) and the documentation required to take advantage of certain benefits made available to CAURD approved licensees through the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York (DASNY).
Partner Jeffrey Johnson, chair of the Pryor Cashman's Cannabis Practice said, "This is a major accomplishment for Gotham Buds, and Pryor Cashman is proud to have had a role in helping achieve this milestone. We're thrilled to have the opportunity to work with Gotham Buds to open the doors of their dispensary in this iconic NYC neighborhood."
