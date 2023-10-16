Welcome back to The Week in Weed, your Friday look at what's happening in the world of legalized marijuana. This week, we see Georgia pharmacies selling medical marijuana. We have an update on the Ohio legalization ballot initiative. We note that Hawai'i is allowing inter-island transport of cannabis. And finally, weed is now available at the Weed Museum.
GEORGIA
Medical marijuana patients in Georgia will soon be able to obtain low THC oil at independent pharmacies around the state – the only place in the country where this is possible. The Georgia Board of Pharmacy recently began accepting applications, and almost 120 pharmacies indicated they are interested in providing medication from Botanical Sciences, a state-licensed production company.
We're going to have patients that need this health care in some remote parts of Georgia that probably would never have a dispensary near them. But they do have a caring professional, a knowledgeable professional pharmacist, in their communities who can talk to them.
Jonathan Marquess, vice president of the Georgia Pharmacy Association
OHIO
Early voting began in Ohio this week, and that means lots of advertisements about cannabis. Feelings appear to be running high, with proponents releasing a new ad emphasizing the need to increase access for medical cannabis patients and the revenue that would result from legalization. They are also accusing opponents of the initiative of spreading lies and misinformation. Meanwhile, state Attorney General Dave Yost (R) has released an analysis of the initiative due to "inflamed and inaccurate" rhetoric around the issue.
HAWAI'I
Although medical cannabis has been legal in Hawai'i for years, transporting it between islands has been illegal until just recently. A recently passed bill allowed dispensary-to-dispensary sales. The first trip was between the Big Island and Kauai, with trips planned to other islands in the near future.
AND FINALLY
The last time we reported on New York City's weed museum, the only thing you could buy was museum merchandise. Well, times have changed. Now, a partnership with Union Square Travel Agency allows the venue to offer actual cannabis. So yes, you can get weed at the Weed Museum!
Be well everyone – we'll see you next week!
