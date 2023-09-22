Alaska's Alcohol & Marijuana Control Office (AMCO) on Sept. 18, 2023, released the much-anticipated Alaska Alcohol and Cannabis Information System (AK-ACCIS), an online web portal that will allow entities to apply for, renew and transfer various alcohol licenses and permits. Although AMCO is facilitating a transition to a web-based application system, it is currently still accepting paper applications.

The initial step for all entities interested in engaging with the AK-ACCIS system is to claim their business in their myAlaska portal. AMCO's recommendation is that the entities claim its business and thereafter provide access to their lawyers and relevant third parties who will facilitate the application, renewal and transfer of various alcohol licenses and permits. Once an entity claims their business, the claim will be forwarded to AMCO licensing staff for review and substantiation.

AMCO anticipates to roll out part two of the AK-ACCIS launch on Oct. 27, 2023. Part two will allow businesses to transfer licenses, renew licenses, change ownership and apply for permits.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.