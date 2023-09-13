As will be discussed in greater detail by the Foley Hoag's cannabis practice team on its webinar scheduled for September 13, 2023, the New York Cannabis Control Board ("CCB") and Office of Cannabis Management ("OCM") took substantial and meaningful steps to open up the full-adult use market in short order. As many may be aware, adult-use cannabis licenses to this point have been restricted to businesses meeting very limited threshold requirements (based on cannabis convictions, participation in the state authorized hemp program, etc.), with the vast majority of market participants waiting over the last year and a half for a more open licensing round. However, on September 12, 2023, the CCB ultimately voted to open the general application licensing pool in early October, i.e., less than a month away.

In particular, the CCB voted to take the following steps to immediately open the market: (1) finalizing adult-use regulations; (2) approving the application form; and, perhaps most importantly (3) setting the specific application window and deadlines for the submission of these applications. By taking this action, the CCB has directed OCM to open the next phase of adult-use cannabis in New York, with the new application period opening on October 4, 2023 at 8:00 A.M., and close on December 4, 2023 at 5:00 P.M. Importantly, OCM will commence its first review and approval process for applicants who apply with control over a proposed retail dispensary or microbusiness location by 5:00 P.M. on Friday November 3, 2023, with the application window remaining open for other types of licenses, as well as other retail dispensary and microbusiness locations applying for provisional licensure, until the December 4, 2023 deadline.

While Foley Hoag's cannabis practice team will discuss these developments in greater detail on its webinar scheduled for September 13, 2023, what information have we learned from the adoption of the application form itself? Below is a breakdown of the relevant application submission requirements.

To view the full article please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.