On September 11, 2023, the California Attorney General's Office filed a Complaint against a handful of manufacturers of "inhalable hemp products" because they contained hemp-synthesized Delta-9 THC and beta-Myrcene. The Complaint alleges that the sales of such inhalable hemp products violates California's Proposition 65 and California's Unfair Competition statutes. Although under California's AB 45 hemp and cannabinoids, extracts, or derivatives of hemp are permitted to be included in food and beverages , dietary supplements, cosmetics, processed pet food, AB 45 explicitly prohibits the sale of inhalable hemp products in California. Likewise, Prop 65 identifies Delta-9 THC and beta-Myrcene as chemicals known to cause developmental harm, and are thus required to be labeled accordingly; Defendants products were not so labeled. Importantly, none of the Defendants are California residents, and all of the products at-issue appear to have been purchased online and delivered from outside California. Thus, this action should send a strong message to hemp synthesized D-9 manufacturers selling inhalable products into California.

