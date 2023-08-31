Life Sciences & Healthcare Regulatory partner Howard Sklamberg was featured in two recent articles in Marijuana Moment and Benzinga discussing his appearance on the Mindset Value podcast episode, "Reschedule or Deschedule? A Conversation on How the FDA, DEA and Government Think About Cannabis." In the episode, Sklamberg spoke about the possible outcomes of the Biden Administration's review of cannabis as a Schedule 1 drug and how the U.S. Food and Drug Administration would approach rescheduling.

Sklamberg told Mindset Value it is unlikely that cannabis will be kept in Schedule 1. "I think the most likely outcome will be Schedule III," Sklamberg said, adding that the process of rescheduling could be completed by the end of the year and will not occur "on the normal timetable," given the upcoming 2024 election and additional factors.

Although rescheduling would be a significant step — one that Sklamberg reassures will not result in the FDA changing its approach to cannabis — Sklamberg acknowledges that regulations and policies will continue to evolve. "I think this will be an important step in a longer process," he said.

