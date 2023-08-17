ARTICLE

What to expect and what you should do now to be prepared!

Maryland's Round 1 application period for new adult-use cannabis licenses is scheduled to open this Fall, likely in September. Round 1 will consist of a 30-day application period for standard or micro cannabis licenses and incubator licenses, but will be limited exclusively to social equity applicants. Whether you are an existing operator looking to expand your operations or a new applicants interested in starting a new operation, now is the time to prepare.

Austin Ownbey, Regina DeSantis and special guest Darrell Carrington discussed the upcoming Round 1 application period and what aspiring license applicants should know in preparation. Topics of discussion included:

Guidance from the Maryland Cannabis Administration (MCA)

Application timeline

Requirements for a compliant and successful application

Requirements and qualifications for social equity applicants

The License Lottery and conditional license

Corporate and financing considerations

And others!

