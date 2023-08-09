Life Sciences & Healthcare Regulatory partner Howard Sklamberg was featured in the recent Green Market Report article, "Former FDA Regulator Predicts Cannabis Rescheduling This Year." In the article, Sklamberg discussed the ongoing federal review of cannabis as a Schedule 1 drug, telling the publication that there is a policy preference for the rescheduling of the cannabis and predicted rescheduling could occur in the next calendar year or next year.

Sklamberg, former FDA Deputy Commissioner, also said that political prioritization for limited FDA resources also points towards rescheduling. The resources to take enforcement action against cannabis "would come out of things like food safety inspections, counterfeit drugs," he told the publication.

Touching on widespread industry fears of rescheduling, Sklamberg noted that the majority of business outcomes will be positive. "Ultimately rescheduling would be a step in the right direction," Sklamberg said, adding that he does not believe anyone doing business legally under state laws needs to be concerned.

» Read the full article.

