Ian Stewart (Partner-Los Angeles, CA) authored "Viewpoint: Washington's Aggressive Approach to Preventing Intoxicating Hemp Cannabinoids May Be Good for Other States," which appeared in the July 25, 2023, posting of Insurance Journal. With an effective date of July 23, 2023, SB 5367 defines "cannabis products" as "including any product intended to be consumed or absorbed inside the body by any means including inhalation, ingestion or insertion, with any detectable amount of THC." Ian notes: "Although state regulations around hemp products are highly variable and inconsistent, Washington State is now an outlier with its aggressively blunt strategy. The perceived simplicity of its approach, however, may be attractive to states that are looking at ways to control intoxicating hemp products."

Read the Article.

