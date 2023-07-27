Episode 25

Greenberg Glusker's Dan Stone joins Alexa Steinberg to discuss essential points to consider – and pitfalls to avoid – in any cannabis venture's first dealings with labor unions. Unionization ultimately depends on employees' desire to join, but an LPA can set the tone for your interactions with the unions. From picking the right union(s) to sign with, to carefully reading LPAs and negotiating for reasonable and favorable terms, this episode provides a guide to your first steps.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.