On July 12, 2023, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) released a public inventory of certain food ingredients that the agency has determined are unsafe because they are unapproved food additives that are not Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) when used as intended. FDA developed this inventory as part of its post-market surveillance of food ingredients. Notable ingredients included in the inventory are cannabidiol (CBD), melatonin, Delta-8-tetrahydrocannabinol (Delta-8-THC), and caffeinated alcoholic beverages. Concurrently, FDA also released lists of select chemicals in the food supply—including food ingredients, food contact substances, and contaminants under agency review.

