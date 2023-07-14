United States:
How Ohio Restricts Medical Marijuana Advertising
14 July 2023
Dickinson Wright PLLC
Check out Benton Bodamer's mention in the NBC4i article,
"How Ohio restricts medical marijuana advertising." In
this article, Benton weighs in on potential advertising obstacles
in the Ohio cannabis industry. He states that "heavy marketing
restrictions – and the absence of medical marijuana
references in the general public – may also insinuate
something's illegal or wrong about consuming the drug... That
could serve to continue the stigmatization of marijuana." To
read the full article, click here.
