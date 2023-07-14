Check out Benton Bodamer's mention in the NBC4i article, "How Ohio restricts medical marijuana advertising." In this article, Benton weighs in on potential advertising obstacles in the Ohio cannabis industry. He states that "heavy marketing restrictions – and the absence of medical marijuana references in the general public – may also insinuate something's illegal or wrong about consuming the drug... That could serve to continue the stigmatization of marijuana." To read the full article, click here.

