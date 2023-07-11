Pennsylvania Senators Dan Laughlin (R) and Sharif Street (D) have proposed legislation to legalize cannabis in Pennsylvania. Senate Bill 84 includes an 8% sales tax, 5% excise tax, restrictions on marketing to youth, expungement of prior cannabis convictions, and other social justice measures, such as social and economic equity licenses. Given the legalization of cannabis in Pennsylvania-border states, such as New York, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, and Ohio, the legalization of cannabis in Pennsylvania is necessary to ensure PA cannabis consumers purchase their products in state, which will allow the Commonwealth to enjoy the associated tax revenue, and PA residents to enjoy the economic benefits, such as more jobs and construction, associated with expanding the current medical marijuana program.

