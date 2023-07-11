United States:
Bi-Partisan Legislation To Legalize Cannabis In Pennsylvania Proposed
11 July 2023
Duane Morris LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Pennsylvania Senators Dan Laughlin (R) and Sharif Street (D)
have proposed legislation to legalize cannabis in Pennsylvania. Senate Bill 84 includes an 8% sales tax, 5%
excise tax, restrictions on marketing to youth, expungement of
prior cannabis convictions, and other social justice measures, such
as social and economic equity licenses. Given the legalization of
cannabis in Pennsylvania-border states, such as New York, New
Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, and Ohio, the legalization of cannabis
in Pennsylvania is necessary to ensure PA cannabis consumers
purchase their products in state, which will allow the Commonwealth
to enjoy the associated tax revenue, and PA residents to enjoy the
economic benefits, such as more jobs and construction, associated
with expanding the current medical marijuana program.
Disclaimer: This Alert has been
prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not
offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more
information, please see the firm's
full disclaimer.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Cannabis & Hemp from United States
5 Key Tax Updates To Be Aware Of In 2023
KI Legal
It is always important to stay up-to-date on the latest tax updates. In this article, Martin D. Hauptman – Partner in Mandelbaum Barrett's Trusts & Estates, Tax & ERISA Practice Groups...
ESG On The Rise
Allen Matkins Leck Gamble Mallory & Natsis LLP
Companies are facing increased federal, state, and public scrutiny regarding environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues. Amidst this momentum, it is important for companies operating in all sectors to address...
IRS Audit Issues For Real Estate Owners
ORBA
In recent years, the IRS has audited only about 0.5% of individual income tax returns. Their audit choices have been more high net worth returns and larger businesses with more tax issues.
Moore Money, Moore Problems
Mayer Brown
Today, the Supreme Court decided to hear a case that could have wide-ranging implications on US taxation of income earned abroad. The case challenges a key international provision...