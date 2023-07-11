Welcome back to The Week in Weed, your Friday look at what's happening in the world of legalized marijuana. This week, we report on Maryland's retail market launch. New Hampshire okays a commission to study legalization. There's a new report examining the federal scheduling of marijuana. And finally, in honor of Independence Day, we have a look at the Founding Fathers and hemp.

MARYLAND

Last Saturday, July 1, Maryland dispensaries opened their doors to all adults. Sales topped $10 million over the long weekend, compared with the almost $4 million in sales the state saw last year over the holiday. Governor Wes Moore (D) had this to say:

This is Maryland's time to lead in this new space—our time to forge new partnerships between our government and our people, our time to create an economy that is more competitive, while also being more equitable, and it's our time to get this right while we do right. Governor Wes Moore (D-MD) on the opening of the state's retail market

If you'd like a guide to the new rules in comic form, the Baltimore Banner has you covered.

NEW HAMPSHIRE

New Hampshire stands alone among the New England states for not having legalized cannabis. As much as Governor Chris Sununu (R) would like to keep it that way, he has decided to bow to the inevitable. A bill passed the legislature late last week that would set up a commission to study legalizing through state-run stores.

CCSR REPORT

Last month, a group of cannabis companies, organizations and experts formed a group dedicated to re-scheduling cannabis. The Coalition for Cannabis Scheduling Reform (CCSR) got right to work and has already released a report calling for marijuana to be either de-scheduled entirely or re-scheduled from Schedule I to Schedules III, IV or V. Will this lead to any administrative action? Possibly...

AND FINALLY

If you think legalized hemp is a new idea, think again. Several of those Founding Fathers we hear so much about on July 4th were hemp farmers.

Be well everyone – we'll see you next week!

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.