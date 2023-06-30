Duane Morris partners Michael D. Schwamm and Paul P. Josephson contributed sections on New Jersey and New York to the Cannabis Chamber of Commerce's "State of Cannabis: 15 Key US Markets 2023 Annual Report." Also involved were partner Katelynn Gray and associate Deanna Lucci for the New York section, and associate Miranda Bovit for the New Jersey section.

Read the full white paper at the Cannabis Chamber of Commerce website.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.