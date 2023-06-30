United States:
The Cannabis Chamber Of Commerce's "The State Of Cannabis: 15 Key US Markets 2023 Annual Report"
30 June 2023
Duane Morris LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Duane Morris partners Michael D. Schwamm and Paul P. Josephson contributed sections on New
Jersey and New York to the Cannabis Chamber of Commerce's
"State of Cannabis: 15 Key US Markets 2023 Annual
Report." Also involved were partner Katelynn Gray and associate Deanna Lucci for the New York section, and
associate Miranda Bovit for the New Jersey section.
Read the full white paper at the Cannabis Chamber of Commerce website.
Disclaimer: This Alert has been
prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not
offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more
information, please see the firm's
full disclaimer.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Cannabis & Hemp from United States
LLC Vs. C-Corp Vs. S-Corp
Foley & Lardner
Before founders can kick-start operations, bring in customers, or engage investors, they are advised to create a legal entity to pursue such milestones. Establishing a legal entity serves several...
Subrogation 101 (and Why Should I Care?)
Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman
What is subrogation? Why am I being asked to waive it? Should I care? To answer that last question, let's take a quick run at the first two.