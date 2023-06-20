The cannabis industry in California is facing a severe financial crisis, with debt problems potentially leading to the closure of hundreds of shops across the state. This article explores the factors contributing to the crisis, including the state's tax payment change, over-regulation, and high compliance fees, and highlights the potential consequences for California's cannabis retailers.

The Debt Bubble and Impending Retailer Closures

A debt bubble has been steadily growing in the cannabis industry over the past few years, and it is now on the verge of bursting. In 2022, hundreds of licensed cultivators were forced out of business due to a myriad of financial challenges unique to the industry, and many retailers may face a similar fate this year. The recent tax payment change by the state has further exacerbated the situation, leaving debt-ridden retailers vulnerable and at risk of closure.

Tax Payment Change and Financing Challenges

California's recent decision to shift excise tax payments from distributors to retailers has already had dire consequences for retailers.Faced with limited options for financing and capital due to federal restrictions, many retailers previously used excise tax collections as a way to bridge their cash flow gaps and stay afloat.However, the tax payment change removed this financing model and imposed significant penalties on cash-strapped retailers. Over 13% of the state's retailers were unable to meet their May 1st deadline for excise tax payments, exposing them to 50% penalties and further worsening their financial difficulties.

The Paradox of Legalization

The current crisis highlights a paradox in the cannabis industry. While many stakeholders eagerly advocated for the legalization of cannabis, the subsequent reality has been far from ideal.Over-taxation, burdensome regulations, high compliance fees, limited access to banking services, lack of institutional lending and rising interest rates have conspired against revenue growth in the legal cannabis industry, inadvertently fueling the black market. Ironically, the companies striving to operate within the bounds of the law are suffering the most.With state and local tax rates reaching an alarming 30-40% on product sales, for instance, the increasing price disparities have made it nearly impossible for legal retailers to effectively compete with their illicit counterparts who do not pay taxes.

Distressed Sales and Market Consolidation

Unsurprisingly, the financial turmoil has diminished investor enthusiasm and has had a profound impact on the perceived value of cannabis businesses.After 2021's record-breaking year for cannabis M&A and capital raises, the capital markets are now much more cautious. This has led to depressed valuations, less deal volume and a marked decrease in liquidity, making it more challenging for companies to access capital and for investors to exit their investments.As this bear market persists, many cannabis businesses teeter on the edge of insolvency, while astute investors and well-positioned companies capitalize on the opportunity to acquire businesses at bargain prices, often through distressed sales, workouts and restructuring.

Without significant policy changes and tax reform, market consolidation is likely to persist, posing potential detrimental effects on both the industry and the state's economy.As larger players acquire distressed businesses and smaller competitors struggle to keep up with high taxes and operating costs,the market will become increasingly concentrated in the hands of a few dominant players, leading to potential job losses and decreased economic growth in the long run. To ensure the long-term success of the cannabis industry, policymakers must confront these systemic challenges and establish a more favorable ecosystem for legal businesses.Neglecting to do so will only favor the larger players and further contribute to the proliferation of the black market.

