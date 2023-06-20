This week, the New York State Cannabis Advisory Board (CAB) and the Cannabis Control Board (CCB) held meetings to discuss the current state of the cannabis industry and proposed regulations and legislation. The CCB is the approval and oversight body of the Office of Cannabis Management and is responsible for approving the regulatory framework for New York's cannabis industry. This includes licensing cannabis businesses and approving the regulations and rules that will govern the cannabis industry in the state.

Cannabis Advisory Board Meeting

On June 13, 2023, the CAB met at CUNY School of Law in Queens to discuss the revised proposed regulations after receiving 3,500 public comments. These regulations range from focusing on achieving environmental and sustainability targets in the industry to rules for third-party platforms. Current proposals involve allowing the current Registered Organizations (i.e. vertically integrated medical cannabis operators) to co-locate three adult use dispensaries among their eight medical dispensaries. The CCB will vote on the final regulations at its first meeting in September. The CAB and CCB's hope is to have a live functioning cannabis industry "with all the bells and whistles."

The Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary (CAURD) License is the first retail dispensary license available to businesses in New York State. These licenses are awarded to justice-involved New Yorkers and their family members. A "justice-involved" individual is someone who has been convicted of certain marijuana-related offenses in New York.

The State hopes to create a foundation to support an equitable industry. The CAB discussed the benefits of being a part of the CAURD Academy, which offers live education, seminars, office-hour meetings, calls with operators from other states, one-on-one mentorship, vendor demos, and access to accountants. Twenty-five licensees have taken part in the Academy thus far.

The CAB also discussed the NY Social & Economic Equity Plan and its recent report analyzing the national landscape of the cannabis market. Between 1980 and 2021, cannabis-related misdemeanor and felony convictions resulted in lost lifetime earnings of approximately $31 billion, and Black and Hispanic people accounted for 83% of those losses.

Acknowledging that it is inherently difficult for small operators to compete against large corporations, regardless of funding, the CAB agreed that New York State must protect its two-tiered market, enforce antitrust laws, protect against predatory practices, and approve regulations that are pro-competition and pro-employee. The CAB noted that cannabis cultivators and farmers want a clear path to licensure, additional Registered Organizations, and a community-driven incubator program.

Cannabis Control Board Meeting

On June 15, 2023, the CCB met in Buffalo to discuss recent Board updates and hear from the public. Chair Tremaine Wright opened the meeting by assuring New York residents that the state is continuing to open more dispensaries, expand access, and further develop New York's cannabis supply chain.

The CCB approved Resolution No. 2023-23: Consideration of Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensaries. This adds 36 CAURD licenses in the Bronx, Brooklyn, Manhattan, Queens, Central NY, Mid-Hudson, and­?for the first time?the Finger Lakes. Seven dispensaries were approved in the Finger Lakes region. This approval brings the number of CAURD to 251. Wright said these locations will help farmers get more of their product to market.

The Board then presented updates to the market. There are currently 13 open retailers statewide with more than 40 in development. Twenty-one percent of New Yorkers now live in a city with legal cannabis access. Some dispensaries are delivery-only, which is a new form for the state. Consumers are asked to look for a QR code on the window of the dispensary confirming that it is approved by the state. Retail sales are growing; cannabis sales year-to-date are $22.6 million. Some of the dips in sales were attributed to pop-up shops that have transition to brick-and-mortar spaces, which often require a brief shutdown to build out a new space. Product innovations are occurring regularly. Flower sales make up 51% of the revenue, with the rest split between beverages, complex caramels, premium vapes, and more. This widening of product options draws more consumers to the legal market.

The Executive Director reported next that under a newly enacted law, the Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) and the taxing authorities began raids on unlicensed businesses since June 7, 2023. This law allows OCM to take action against businesses selling cannabis without licenses, bolsters OCM authority by conducting regulatory inspections, utilizes court orders to padlock doors if necessary, and allows OCM to seize illicit cannabis.

Each location inspected is issued a notice of violation for selling cannabis without a license. The maximum penalty is $10,000 per day, plus potential additional penalties and consequences if sales continue.

Finally, during the closing comments, board member Reuben McDaniel resigned, presumably as a result of the perceived conflict of interest of his being both a CCB board member and also as the president of DASNY.

