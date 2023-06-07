New York is on the clock!

New York is finally approaching the general application round for adult-use licensing. New York's regulators have made clear their intention to commence general licensing in the fall of 2023, with the rule amendments proposed by the Office of Cannabis Management ("OCM") providing the roadmap for application preparation and, most importantly, what an applicant needs to do to win. But what lessons should prospective applicants take from New York's prior AUCC, AUCP, and CAURD licensing rounds? How should applicants begin navigating between the dizzying array of statutes, regulations, and guidance documents issued in New York to date? What can prospective applicants begin preparing today? And what is New York's adult-use cannabis marketplace going to look like in the weeks, months, and years to come? We provide an in-depth overview of the application process, and related complications, including, but not limited to, sensitive use distancing, local approvals, and true party of interest disclosures.

